Kotoko star Stephen Amankona receives hero's welcome in Berekum after GPL success

Sports News of Sunday, 26 June 2022

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

Asante Kotoko Winger, Stephen Amankona was given a hero's welcome in his hometown, Berekum after helping the club win the Ghana Premier League title.



The 21-year-old speedstar was lifted high and paraded through the streets of Berekum with fans cheering and singing his name.



A video sighted by Richard Obeng Bediako, Amankona expressed gratitude to the people of his hometown.



Stephen Amankona joined the porcupine Warriors last season and helped his outfit to clinch the Ghana Premier League trophy after several years.



It is the club's first Ghana Premier League title in seven years.



The record Ghana Premier League holders have now won 25 titles.



Watch full video here:



