Sports News of Monday, 12 July 2021

Kotoko sponsor fulfils promise to Hearts striker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

Asante Kotoko partners, Hisense Ghana have presented a cheque of Gh¢5,000.00 to Accra Hearts of Oak young attacker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh for his goal against the Porcupine Warriors in the Ghana Premier League match-week 31 fixture.

Asante Kotoko were stunned by a lone goal at the Accra Sports Stadium with their former employee unleashing the strike that broke hearts of the club's fans.

Hisense prior to the start of the 2020/21 season signed a contractual agreement with Ghanaian giants rewarding opposition players who score against them in Premier League matches.

According to Hisense, the policy of rewarding opposition players who score match-winners against Asante Kotoko is to encourage the Porcupine Warriors to avoid conceding in games.

Afriyie Barnieh, who led the Black Satellites to win the U-20 African Youth Championship in Mauritania is the latest player to receive such prize from Hisense.

Representatives of the company made the presentation to the 19-year-old at the Accra Sports Stadium after Accra Hearts of Oak's 1-1 draw with Liberty Professionals which secured the club their 21st Premier League title.

Meanwhile, Accra Hearts of Oak have been declared winners of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League following Asante Kotoko's 2-1 defeat to Bechem United on Sunday at the Nana Gyeabour Park.