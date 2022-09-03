Kotoko sign youngster Rocky Dwamena on a three-year deal

Sports News of Saturday, 3 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Premier League side, Asante Kotoko have completed the signing of Rocky Dwamena to bolster the squad of the team.



The signing of the young midfielder was announced on Friday, September 2, 2022.



"We are pleased to confirm the signing of young midfield sensation, Rocky Dwamena on a three-year deal from Kharis Sports Acedemy," the tweet announcing his signing read.



