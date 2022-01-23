Kotoko sign Justice Blay from Medeama

Sports News of Sunday, 23 January 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Medeama midfielder Justice Blay has been formally signed as a free agent by Kumasi Asante Kotoko, the club announced on Saturday.



Blay returned to the Porcupine Warriors after a successful loan spell and chose to sign a permanent deal after his contract with Medeama expired last month.



The statement from Kotoko reads:



"We have re-signed midfielder Justice Blay on a 2-year deal. He'll be eligible to participate in the 21/22 season from Feb 1, 2022!!



Blay will be unveiled before our game against Medema at Baba Yara Stadium tomorrow.



Akwaba Chief Justice!!"



Blay is set to team up with Richard Boadu, Richmond Lamptey, Fabio Gama, Sheriff Mohammed, and Mudasiru Salifu in the midfield role.



Kotoko currently leads the Ghana Premier League standings with 27 points, three points ahead of Aduana Stars in second position and seven points ahead of champions Hearts of Oak.