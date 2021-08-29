Kotoko should be able to find young players who will win laurels - Kojo Bonsu

Sports News of Sunday, 29 August 2021

A former Board Chairman of the National Sports Authority, Kojo Bonsu, has urged the Kumasi Asante Kotoko team management to invest in the juvenile team if they want to restore their declined status.



Mr Kojo Bonsu’s comments come at a time when the team has been struggling to reclaim the league titles since their last win in the 2013/2014 season of the Ghana Premier League.



Speaking on Joy FM’s “Sport Link”, a programme monitored by Angelonline.com.gh on Saturday August 28, 2021, he attributed the team’s poor performances to developmental issues.



“I think it is about development. If you don’t develop, you wouldn’t be able to do well” he said, adding “and I think Kotoko should go back to the days of Anokye (thus the junior side); nurse them young and you will get players who are committed.”



Alluding to the teams financial weakness that renders them incapable of buying players to add value to their set up, he said going in for the young players from the juvenile side could go a long way to help them.



“The team doesn’t have money to buy top team players and I believe that if Kotoko want to go back to the old times, they should be able to find good players who will come and support and win laurels. But if they don’t do that, it will be very difficult for them.



“Now football is about money, teamwork, they player and the team that you have. It is about more investment in the juvenile side. If you do that you will have 5 or more players who are committed to the team and play to suit the team’s style” Honorable Bonsu said.



The performances of players not withstanding, Kotoko known by it’s nickname as Poccupine Warriors, in the last 10 years has become accustomed to sacking coaches for their inability to guide the teams efforts in the race for trophies, a situation the former Board Chairman, who is also the team’s former Board Member, has decried.



Coaches who have managed the team in the last decade include: Bashir Hayford 2007-2008; Morris Coleman 2008-2009; Herbert Addo 2009; Paa Kwesi Fabin latter part of 2009; and Ebo Mends 2010-2011.



Others are Maxwell Konadu 2011-2012 and 2013-2014; Masud Didi Dramani 2014-2015; David Duncan early 2015-2016; Michael Osei mid 2015/2016 season; Frimpong Manso and Steve Polack.



According to Hon. Bonsu, there must be consistency in keeping the coaches and players as well and “if you do something, it will really work.”



