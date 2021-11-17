Kotoko set to announce juicy sponsorship deal in the coming days

Sports News of Wednesday, 17 November 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Kumasi Asante Kotoko will in the coming days announce a groundbreaking sponsorship package with a commercial entity that will hugely take off the financial burden of financing salaries for staff, players and officials of the team.



The Nana Yaw Amponsah led administration have agreed a handful of sponsorship deals and the newest addition will take the club a notch higher.



According to Kumasi based Oyerepa FM, the same entity which will foot salaries of players, officials will also finance the purchase of a brand new Volvo bus for the use of the club.



As if that is not enough the yet to be named entity will also serve as guarantors for the club's purchase of buses that will be used for Fabu Transport which will operate a commercial bus business that is in the offing but will soon start to boost the finances of Asante Kotoko.



It is believed that talks are far advanced between the two parties and all that is left is some little details after which the deal will be made public.