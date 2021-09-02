Kotoko’s problem has nothing to do with coaches – Kwabena Yeboah

Sports News of Thursday, 2 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Kwabena Yeboah has revealed the problems of Kumasi Asante Kotoko



• He said it has nothing to do with changing of coaches



• He indicated that it's about time the team gets an investor



Kwabena Yeboah, a seasoned journalist and host of Sports Highlights programme on GTV, has stated emphatically that the problems of Kumasi Asante Kotoko have nothing to do with coaches.



Speaking on Wednesday’s edition of ‘Starr Chat’, the writer as he is known affectionately, said Kotoko has over the years experimented with some of the basic things facing the club which can be solved easily and “because they are not it right, every now and then, they are either kicking out the CEO, Chairmen or Coach.



“It doesn’t matter how many coaches you change, at about twenty years, Kotoko has employed and sacked over 35 coaches and I keep reminding them that the problem of the club has nothing to do with coaches.



“The coach is only a reflection of the quality of material on the field of play. So, if your finances are wrong, there is no way you are going to get it right,” Kwabena Yeboah said.



Recounting when he travelled with the club to Egypt when they were billed play Zamalek in an African tournament, after the game, Zamalek negotiated with Kotoko's best player Joe Okyere and signed him there.



“As you and I speak, you and I know that Kwadwo Poku in the middle of the season was transferred to Algeria, are you serious; is that a serious club?” he quizzed.



“Look, we cannot continue to live on past glories it doesn’t work that way and it will never work until there is a major shift in the way the club is run in terms of the structure, in terms of the ownership. Look, if I see the amount of money being sunk into Kotoko I’m talking about millions of Ghana cedis, it’s not going to work; I’m talking about millions of dollars…” Kwabena Yeboah stressed.