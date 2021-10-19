Kotoko’s friendly with Atletico Arabia called off over technical reasons

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Premier League giants, Asante Kotoko have seen their pre-season friendly encounter with Atletico Arabia called off due to some technical reasons.



The Porcupine Warriors club through a post on their Twitter page announced on Tuesday morning that they will play a third friendly match this evening.



In the build-up to the friendly match, some technical issues have meant that the club is forced to cancel the game.



“Our friendly match today has been canceled due to technical reasons,” Asante Kotoko has announced.



Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko have announced that it will play one last friendly match in Dubai on Thursday, October 21, 2021, before travelling back to Ghana the following day.



Already, the Ghanaian outfit has played two friendly matches since arriving in Dubai earlier this month.



The club first lost to Al Hilal before drawing against Liwa FC.



