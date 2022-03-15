Kotoko’s duo Mbella and Mfegue have scored more goals than the entire Hearts team

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Kumasi Asante Kotoko once again re affirmed their desire to dethrone rivals Accra Hearts of Oak as champions after a 5 star performance against Bibiani Gold Stars in week 20 of the Ghana Premier League.



The Porcupine Warriors have been the most consistent team in the league and showed their prowess once again as they thrashed Gold Stars 5-0 at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on Sunday evening.



Goals from Cameroonian Mfegue, a debut goal from Augustine Agyapong, Etouga and Samuel Boateng did the damage for Kotoko.



By virtue of his brace on the night, Mfegue extended his goal tally to 6 while Etouga netted his 14th of the season.



Both players have now scored a combined goals of 20 out of the total goals scored by Kotoko this season (33).



Their total number of goals is also more than what the entire Hearts of Oak team have scored in the entire season.



The Phobians are struggling this term and have netted just 18 goals after 20 games this season.