Kotoko’s current team not better than Hearts of Oak last season - Mohammed Polo

Sports News of Thursday, 14 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Legendary Ghana midfielder Mohammed Polo believes the current Asante Kotoko team is not better than that of Hearts of Oak last season.



The two-time African Champions has been impressive this season and are currently on the summit of the domestic top-flight table, accumulating 52 points after 24 matches.



The Phobians also trail Kotoko by 16 points with 10 games to end the season.



But according to Polo, the rainbow boys looked promising last season as compared to the current Kotoko team.



“Kotoko have been impressive this season, no doubts about that but I believe Hearts of Oak looked promising last season than them this season”



“I think Kotoko must think about making impact in Africa and not just to win the league. Hearts of Oak team last season were better than this Kotoko team but we all saw what happened to them in Africa” he told Koforidua-based Bryt FM.



“Now, people are hailing Prosper Narteh, fans always like to make their coaches proud, so if you are coach and these praises gets into your head you will end up falling. I remember the praises that were heaped on Samuel Boadu last season, but now things are going south for him”