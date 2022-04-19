Kotoko's Samuel Appiah insists he is happy despite not starting often

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Samuel Appiah has admitted that he is glad to be a part of the Porcupine Warriors family.



Appiah made his second start in the ongoing 2021/22 Ghana Premier against Real Tamale United on Sunday afternoon.



He hasn't been playing much since moving from Medeama, and his words after the game reveal is not very worried about lack of game time.



"It's a big moment for me. I'm happy about that and I waited a lot for it. It's a dream for me to play again in the League and start the game," he told kickgh



"I'm so happy here. Everyone has helped me, my teammates, the staff and I'm so proud for the team and so happy to be here."



“It’s a short career as it is, you want to play as much as you can, I’ll be working hard in training and when I do get my chance I need to try and take them in games."



“If I keep doing that then hopefully the manager gives me the nod and maybe gives me more of a starting spot, ” he concluded.