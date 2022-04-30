Kotoko's Richard Boadu ruled out of crunch WAFA game

Sports News of Saturday, 30 April 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

It is two matches without a win for Asante Kotoko something which has rarely happened this season in the Ghana Premier League.



But the reds will play against WAFA without the service of influential defensive midfielder Richard Boadu who will be missing the game.



The combative midfielder has been ruled out through suspension after getting himself booked in Kotoko's last game against Legon Cities.



Already, defensive midfielder Justice Blay has been ruled out for the rest of the season and will not play any part in the league which means youngster Sheriff Mohammed who is versatile will slot in that position today against WAFA.



Asante Kotoko despite the two defeats has a healthy seven-point lead over second placed Bechem United with 52 points with 8 matches to end the season.



WAFA will host the reds this afternoon at 3 pm local time at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope.