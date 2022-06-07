Kotoko's Mfegue compares GPL to the English Premier League

Soccer News of Tuesday, 7 June 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko forward Georges Mfegue says the level of competition in the Ghana Premier League can be compared to the English Premier League.



The winger, who helped Asante Kotoko to their first league title in seven years, insists that winning the Ghana Premier League takes a lot of hard work.



Mfegue and his compatriot Frank Etouga Mbella have been key to the Porcupine Warriors' performances this season.



"It's a very difficult league to play, and it's the same thing as the English Premier League. You must work harder to be a champion," he said after the team confirmed their GPL triumph with victory in Tarkwa last week.



The Porcupine Warriors wrestled the title from fierce rivals Hearts of Oak with two games remaining in the Ghanaian topflight.



The Reds will represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League next season.



Meanwhile, Mfegue and Frank Etouga are reportedly on the radar of several clubs abroad and could leave at the end of the season.



The 24-year-old has scored six goals and provided four assists in 29 matches.



