Kotoko's Imoro Ibrahim set to join Sudanese club Al Hilal Omdurman for $410,000

Asante Kotoko defender, Imoro Ibrahim is set to join Sudanese club Al Hilal Omdurman on a transfer fee within the region of $410,000.



According to reports, Al Hilal Omdurman have reached an agreement with Asante Kotoko to sign their mercurial left back.



The defender has travelled to Sudan to undergo medicals on Tuesday, August 2nd before the deal is finalized.



Asante Kotoko are expected to receive an initial fee of $150,000 upfront for the 22-year-old if the deal goes through.



The club will also receive add-ons if Imoro is able to chalk some achievements such as winning the CAF Champions League with the Sudanese club during his stay.



Imoro played a crucial role in Asante Kotoko’s quest to win the Ghana Premier League title last season. He earned 9 assists which was the highest in the league last season.



The player was also part of Black Galaxies team that progressed to the next round of the CHAN qualifiers after edging out Benin to set up a clash with Nigeria.





