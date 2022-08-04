Kotoko's Imoro Ibrahim passes Al Hilal Omdurman medicals as he nears switch

Sports News of Thursday, 4 August 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Kumasi Asante Kotoko left back Imoro Ibrahim is on his way to Sudanese side Al Hilal Omdurman after passing his medical examination on Wednesday.



The two clubs have reportedly reached an agreement on the deal for the left-sided defender to join the North African side.



According to Joy Sports' Owuraku Ampofo, the North African side will pay Asante Kotoko an initial transfer fee of $150,000 whiles $250,000 in add-ons.



The left-back has reportedly agreed on terms with Al Hilal Omdurman and will cash out $10,000 per month whiles there.



Ibrahim Imoro played 28 matches for Kotoko scoring two goals and providing 8 assists as he helped the porcupine warriors win the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League title.



He is part of the Black Galaxies team that defeated Benin in the preliminary stage and is expected to feature against Nigeria in the final qualifying match.



Kumasi Asante Kotoko has decimated the squad that won the league title for them last season as most key players have been sold.