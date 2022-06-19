Kotoko's Franck Mbella fails to break the Ishmael Addo's Ghana Premier League record

Sports News of Sunday, 19 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko marksman Franck Mbella Etouga failed to tie Ishmael Addo's 22 goals in a single Ghana Premier League season record.



The Porcupine Warriors drew 1-1 with Accra Lions on Saturday afternoon at the Accra Sports Stadium and the Cameroonian striker could not find the back of the net to break the record.



The Cameroonian striker scored 21 goals in his debut season in Ghana's Premier League.



Following a scoreless first half, Accra Lions took the lead in the 52nd minute through Salifu Samari.



The hosts seemed to be on course for a victory over the newly-crowned Ghana Premier League champions until Samuel Boateng struck with less than four minutes remaining.



Ashantigold striker Yaw Annor who is battling Mbella for the goal king award needs a brace or hat trick to equal or break Ishmael Addo's record. Ashantigold will play Bibiani Goldstars away on Sunday.