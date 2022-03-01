Kotoko's Franck Etouga wins top GPL award

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kumasi Asante Kotoko striker Franck Etouga has been named the best player in the Ghana Premier League for the month of January.



The Cameroonian forward came up tops in a battle with Yaw Annoh of Ashantigold and Umar Bashiru of Karela FC.



The 20-year-old scored five goals for Kotoko in January and took giant step towards winning the goalking of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League.



Etouga won two man of the match awards in the month as he distinguished himself as Kotoko’s reliable source for goals this season.



The Cameroonian striker has scored thirteen goals in the league and look set to win the top scorer award.



He is expected to receive a NASCO television set from Electroland Ghana Limited.



Whiles Etouga won the players’ version of the awards, his coach Prosper Narteh Ogum was handed the Coach of the Month accolade for distinguishing himself in January.



Out of five matches played, Asante Kotoko won four matches and drew one.



With his sides impressive record, Coach Ogum beat off competition from Umar Abdul Rabi of Medeama SC, Karela FC’s Bismark Kobby Mensah and Coach Kassim Mingle of Bechem United.



