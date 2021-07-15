Kotoko’s Fabio Gama not an ‘African material’ – Hearts board member claims

Sports News of Thursday, 15 July 2021

• Alhaji Akambi has ruled out a move for Kotoko midfielder Fabio Gama



• He says Gama is not at the level to play for Hearts



• He added that Hearts wil augment their squad for Africa



Alhaji Akambi, a board member of Accra Hearts of Oak has taken a swipe at Kumasi Asante Kotoko’s Brazilian star Fabio Gama.



Akamba in an Ash FM interview belittled the competence of Fabio Gama, stating that he is not at the level required to play in CAF Champions League.



Hearts of Oak are looking to improve their team for the continental assignment after winning the Ghana Premier League.



Fabio who excelled for Kotoko in the season was proposed as a player Hearts would consider adding to their team but Akambi has shot down any hopes of that happening.



He claims that Gama, like the entire playing body of Kotoko are not fit to play in the apex club competition on the continent.



“Fabio Gama of Asante Kotoko is not a material for Africa. We have more quality players than Asante Kotoko SC. Asante Kotoko doesn’t have quality players to win the league, we Hearts of Oak were having good quality players than Kotoko that’s why we won the league,” he said



The 28-year-old Brazilian has been Kotoko’s standout performer bagging six goals and assisting eight times in this season.



Meanwhile Frank Nelson, another board member of Hearts has said that the team will not make an impact on their return to the continental inter-club competition.



He said on Citi FM that Hearts will improve the team and ensure that the players do well in the Champions League.



“If we are going to go to Africa, we have to do some additions to the team. We also need to do some introductions because we are going to play with big teams.



“We know our boys are very good but at the end of the day we want to prove that we equally are very good. The teams we are going to meet need to know that we are not there just to add up to the numbers but we are there for a reason.



“That reason is for us to do what we have done in the year 2000 and 2004 by lifting the trophies in Africa. Certainly we need those game changers and we will bring them into the club. We know they are there,” Nelson explained.