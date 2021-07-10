Kotoko's Emmanuel Sarkodie out for the rest of the season

Sports News of Saturday, 10 July 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Kumasi Asante Kotoko will be without defensive midfielder Emmanuel Sarkodie for the remainder of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season due to injury.



The former Nkoranza Warriors midfielder sustained a knee injury at the Adako Jachie training complex ahead of their FA Cup round of 16 game against Asokwa Deportivo.



Head coach Mariano Barreto confirmed in an interview with the club’s official website that the 25-year-old central midfielder will be out of action for several weeks.



“Sarkodie, unfortunately, will be out for the rest of the season”, Mariano Barreto told the club’s official website.



“He is out with a knee injury which occurred here in training and the doctors are working to ascertain the degree of it. But, what is assured is that he will not play any more part this season.”



Kotoko will have to battle through the rest of the season without Emmanuel Keyekeh and Kwame Baah.