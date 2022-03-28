Kotoko’s Danlad Ibrahim meets Black Stars technical team after snub

Black Stars held to a goalless game by Nigeria



Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Danlad Ibrahim paid a visit to the Black Stars camp on Sunday, March 27, 2022.



The shot-stopper who was reportedly dropped in the Black Stars squad for the game against Nigeria had the opportunity of speaking with the goalkeepers’ trainer Richard Kingston.



The former national u-20 goalkeeper also had a conversation with interim Black Stars coach Otto Addo during his visit to the national team’s camp.



Danlad Ibrahim who has become the first-choice goalkeeper for the Porcupine Warriors did not make the cut for the Black Stars squad named by coach Otto Addo.



Otto Addo named four goalkeepers Jojo Wollacott, Richard Ofori, Lawrence Ati Zigi and Manaf Nurudeen in the squad for the World Cup playoffs.



The Black Stars were held to a 0-0 game against the Super Eagles at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday, March 25, 2022.



Ghana would face Nigeria in the second leg of the playoffs on March 29, 2022, at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja.





