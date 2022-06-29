Kotoko's Christopher Nettey praises CEO for his professionalism and impact at club

Sports News of Wednesday, 29 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko defender, Christopher Nettey has heaped praise on club Chief Executive Officer Nana Yaw Amponsah, insisting that he is handling the club in a highly professional way.



Speaking to Accra-based Angel FM in an interview, the full-back said it is amazing how the young CEO is making a big impact at the club.



“He handles Kotoko in a highly professional way.



“I've been under Godwin Attram and a short period under the former management but I think Nana Yaw has impacted the club in numerous ways,” Christopher Nettey said on Tuesday evening.



Since becoming CEO of Asante Kotoko last season, Nana Yaw Amponsah has secured a lot of sponsorships for Asante Kotoko.



Under his leadership, the Porcupine Warriors club has managed to emerge champions of the Ghana Premier League at the end of the 2021/22 football season.