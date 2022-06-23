Kotoko presents Ghana Premier League trophy to NSA

Sports News of Thursday, 23 June 2022

The Chief Executive Officer [CEO] of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah, and his team have visited the Head Office of the National Sports Authority (NSA) to express their profound appreciation to the Authority for supporting the club with Baba Yara Sports Stadium as their home ground in the just ended league.



They also presented the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League trophy to the Director-General, Peter Twumasi.



The team also used the visit to express their heartfelt condolences to Prof Twumasi and his family over the loss of his mother, whose final funeral rite comes off on Saturday 2nd July 2022 at Asokore Mampong in Kumasi.



The Director-General, Prof Peter Twumasi, on behalf of the NSA, congratulated Kotoko on their sweet victory and pledged the Authority's continuous support for the Ghana Football Association [GFA] and various clubs in the next season of the football league as well as support for various international matches to be hosted in its stadia across the country.