Kotoko players miss out on GH¢100,000 reward after defeat to Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Monday, 28 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Kotoko players were promised GH¢100,000 if they beat Hearts of Oak



• This promise was made to the players by board chairman Kwame Kyei



• The players however lost out on the package as they lost 1-0 to Hearts of Oak



The playing body of Kumasi Asante Kotoko lost out on a whopping GH¢100,000 winning bonus package from their board chairman Kwame Kyei after losing to Accra Hearts of Oak.



Kotoko succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at the Hearts of Oak courtesy of a brilliant finish from forward Daniel Barnieh Afriyie, a player the club rejected.



The defeat has resulted in Hearts opening a three-point lead at the summit of the Ghana Premier League table.



Prior to the game, it was reported that Kwame Kyei had promised to gift the players GH¢100,000 if they manage to beat a Hearts team that had gone 9-matches without tasting defeat.



The rumor was confirmed by former Asante Kotoko coach, Opeele Boateng, on the Asempa FM on Monday, June 27, 2021.



“I want to commend Kwame Kyei for doing everything possible for Kotoko to win. He even promised 1billion if they won the game,” Opeele said.



But as it turned out, Hearts did not just score Kotoko; they outplayed and outfoxed them to get a point.



The Phobians are on a winning streak of nine matches with just two goals conceded have never been close to winning the title that they have been in the last twelve years.



With the Super Clash now in the bag, the prospect of the players being complacent is huge but coach Boadu is warning his side against being swollen-headed.



In a post-match interview on Sunday, Samuel Boadu said that until the final game of the season, Hearts will not take their foot off the pedal.



Coach Boadu said: “It was a big game. Kotoko played well but we were better and eager to win this crucial encounter to achieve our target of winning the title. My players were tactical on the pitch and in the end, it paid off.”



When asked whether he spotted any weakness in Kotoko’s team, he answered in the negative saying “There was no weakness in Kotoko’s team. We capitalized on our chance and we won.”