You are here: HomeSports2022 08 13Article 1602119

Sports News of Saturday, 13 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Kotoko part ways with midfielder Emmanuel Keyekeh

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Kotoko have released Keyekeh Kotoko have released Keyekeh

Ghana Premier League side, Asante Kotoko have announced that it has parted ways with midfielder Emmanuel Keyekeh.

The midfielder joined the Porcupine Warriors club in 2020 in a move from Karela United.

After two years at the club, Asante Kotoko have decided not to extend the contract of the player.

“Everyone at Asante Kotoko wishes to express our gratitude to Emmanuel Keyekeh for his contribution to our success. The player leaves following the expiration of his Contract with the club.

“All the best for the future Emma,” a statement on the Twitter page of Asante Kotoko said on Friday.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment