Kotoko paid over GH¢10,000 per match in Obuasi - Nana Yaw Amponsah

Sports News of Monday, 26 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah has revealed paying GH¢10,700 per match at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.



Kotoko not playing their home matches at their favourite Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi has been blamed for the club's failure to win a trophy.



And Amponsah agrees, claiming Kotoko would have won the league if they had played at their matches in Kumasi.



Due to renovation works, Kotoko chose Accra as their home but later rescinded their decision and moved to Obuasi.



"We were successful in the just-ended season but that wasn't our target. The target was to at least win the league title," said Amponsah.



"We had better away results than Hearts of Oak but our home performance wasn't the best. Playing our games in Accra and Obuasi didn't help us."



He added; "We paid GH¢10,700 per each home game at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi."



Kotoko's season ended on Sunday when they were booted out of the MTN FA Cup at the last-eight stage by Berekum Chelsea.



