Kotoko old players to get a rep on club's board - Otumfour assures

Sports News of Friday, 18 February 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The life patron of Kumasi Asante, Otumfour Osei Tutu II has assured the Asante Kotoko Old Players of a place on the club's board.



Previously old players of the club had a place on the board but that was not the case the last time the life patron constituted a board for the club.



During a courtesy call on the Asante monarch by the Kotoko Old Players Association(AKOPA), he assured them of a place on the club's board.



“I need to allow the officers to look at it. We select people to be Chairman and on the board, some of them(old players) need to be on it so that they will get one person on it. They can advise when there are issues” he said.



Otumfour has also promised to hand the Asante Kotoko Old Players an amount of GHC100,000.



Asante Kotoko currently have a 12-member Board of Directors namely; Dr Kwame Kyei- Chairman, Mr Jude Arthur- Vice Chairman, Kwadwo Boateng Gyamfi, Kwasi Osei Ofori, Alhaji Lamin, Kwamena Mensah, Joseph Yaw Addo, Miss Evelyn Nsiah Asare, Baffour Kwame Kusi, Mr Kofi Amoah Abban, Mr Martin Osei Kwaku Brobbey and Mr James Osei Brown.