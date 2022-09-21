Kotoko new signing Eric Zeze set to make debut against Hearts after securing work permit

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 September 2022

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako

Asante Kotoko new signing Eric Serge Zeze will be available for selection, as his working permit has finally been sorted out.



The Ivorian midfielder is yet to make his debut since joining the Ghanaian giants this year on a free transfer before the end of the transfer window.



Documentation issues has been the key factor why Eric Zeze Serge has been on the sidelines and unable to feature for the Porcupine Warriors.



Asante Kotoko will face Hearts Of Oak in the match day 3 fixture at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the Ghana Premier League after the painful exit from the CAF Champions League.



The midfielder joined the Porcupine Warriors on a three-year deal as a free agent, keeping him at the club until 2025.



Serge Zeze has been training with Porcupine Warriors since start of the pre Season. His performance during the trial period impressed the club's technical team to earn him a contract.