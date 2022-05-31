Kotoko need a 'point' against 'demoted' AshantiGold SC to clinch 2021/22 GPL title

Sports News of Tuesday, 31 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Kumasi Asante Kotoko will be crowned champions of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League if they pick up a point against AshantiGold SC on Thursday.



The Porcupine Warriors will be hosted at the Obuasi Len Clay in an outstanding game.



The Reds recorded a hard-fought win against Medeama SC on Sunday in the matchday 31 games to extend their lead on the log to 59 points.



Hearts of Oak, who are reigning champions were held to a 1-1 draw by Karela United on Monday afternoon at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The results now leave the Phobians at the 4th position with 48 points with four matches to end the campaign. This means, Samuel Boadu and his charges will finish the season with 60 points should they win all their remaining games.



Should Kotoko lose all their remaining games, the head-to-head will be applied where Kotoko will emerge as winners since they defeated their rivals in Kumasi and picked up a point in Accra.



Medeama SC and Bechem United who sit in 2nd and 3rd position have played 31 games while Kotoko have played 30 games.



A win or draw against Ashgold will mean Asante Kotoko will extend their lead with 60 points or 62 points and this will mean the Reds under Prosper, Narteh Ogum has won the Premier League with three games to spare.



Kotoko will wrap up their campaign with an away game against Great Olympics, and a home game against relegated Elmina Sharks before playing Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium on the final day of the season.