Kotoko midfielder Mudasiru Salifu to marry girlfriend Zainab Mohammed

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Mudasiru Salifu has decided to walk down the aisle with his girlfriend, Zainab Mohammed.



The midfielder will be marrying the beautiful Zainab on September 5, 2021, in Kumasi at the Ahodwo School Park.



Salifu has invited teammates, officials, and friends for his marriage ceremony next month.



He becomes the second Asante Kotoko player to marry this year, following the footsteps of defender Ismail Abdul Ganiyu.



The ex-CS Sfaxien player had an outstanding campaign with the Porcupine Warriors, playing 23 games this season as they finished runners-up.



The Kumasi-based giants reached the quarter-finals of the MTN FA Cup.



The 2021/22 season begins on October 29, 2021.