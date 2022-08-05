Kotoko management member clashes with Kurt Okraku 'boy' over $6millon GPL deal

Sports News of Friday, 5 August 2022

David Obeng Nyarko, the Communications Director of Kumasi Asante Kotok has called out Sheikh Tophic Abdul-Kadir Sienu, the editor of FootballMadeinGhana over what he views to be double standards displayed by the journalist.



Obeng Nyarko in a post reacting to a tweet by Sheikh Tophic who is known to be a member of Kurt Okraku’s team, questioned why the journalist who he claims had earlier criticized Kotoko’s sponsorship deal with Betika will make publications about the new Ghana Football Association’s deal with betPawa.



“You wrote a lengthy article on Facebook after Kotoko signed Betika . You lamented on reasons why as a matter of principle you were against the signing of a betting firm as a sponsor in our football space. What changed today Sheikh ? Or only a fool doesn’t change his mind ?, he quizzed.



His post elicited a lengthy reply from Sheikh Tophic who denied the allegations levelled against him by the Kotoko Management Committee member.



“Truth is, David is blatantly telling lies. I have never written anywhere against Asante Kotoko and betika deal. N e v e r!!!



“Facebook does not lie. He said I posted my position on the Kotoko-betika deal on Facebook. If indeed he’s being truthful, I challenge him to take screen shots of that and let the whole world know, so he can juxtapose his claims against me.



“If indeed David is a man worth his salt, let him take screenshots of what I posted on Kotoko-betika and let the whole world see. For once, David must do this to shame me and let the world know I am inconsistent with my position on betting.”, he said.



Sheikh Tophic however insisted that as Muslim, he is against gaming but his faith and religious principle does not bar him from reporting about issues of betting.



“As a Muslim, I have written extensively against betting and I am not changing from that position. Betting is haram; Islam does not support betting and I, SHEIKH TOPHIC SIENU DO NOT SUPPORT BETTING.



“But please take note: the FA is not mine. I am not even a ExCo member. I am only a member of the DOL and I have personal ties with the president both professionally and intimately. He is my BROTHER. So whether the FA accepts betting or not is their decision and does not reflect mine. I only carry news”, he posted on Facebook.



The Ghana Football Association on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 signed a three-year deal with betPawa as headline sponsors for the Ghana Premier League.



The $6million deal is the first of its kind for the league since Kwesi Nyantakyi inked one with Zylofon Cash in 2018.



