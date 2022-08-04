Kotoko management and technical team need a serene atmosphere to function well - Yusif Chibbsah

Sports News of Thursday, 4 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder, Yusif Chibbsah has called on the management and the technical team to work in harmony for the interest of the club.



The 2021/22 Ghana Premier League champions have dominated the local media for the wrong reasons after the reported resignation of coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum.



With the club set to begin pre-season ahead of their 2022/23 Ghana Premier League and CAF Champions League campaign, Chibbsah has called for calm in the club.



“I really wish that a serene atmosphere would be created for a good working relationship to exist between his technical team and management to push the Kotoko agenda forward,” he told Graphic Sports.



Prosper Narteh Ogum has accused the management of disrespect and trying to influence his work.



His decision to resign as the head coach of the club is yet to be made official.



Prosper Narteh Ogum joined the Porcupine Warriors on a two-year deal from WAFA before the start of the 2021/22 season.