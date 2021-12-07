Kotoko lodge formal complaint with GFA over officiating in King Faisal defeat

Sports News of Tuesday, 7 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko have lodged a formal complaint with Ghana Football Association over what they believe was poor officiating when they faced king Faisal in the league on Sunday.



"We have lodged a formal complaint with the @ghanafaofficial against the referees who officiated our #GPL2122 matchday-6 game against King Faisal in Kumasi last Sunday," Kotoko notified fans on Twitter, Monday.



Kotoko suffered their first defeat of the campaign as they were beaten 3-2 by their city rivals in the Kumasi derby at the Baba Yara Stadium.



The Porcupine Warriors believe referees contributed to the loss that has seen King Faisal replace them as leaders.



In the first half, they were awarded a penalty by centre-referee Juliana Nunoo who later reversed the decision after consulting fourth official Daniel Laryea.



It was King Faisal’s first league win against Kotoko in seven years and they achieved it with a clinical performance.



Zubairu Ibrahim gave them a two-goal lead before the 20th minute mark. The attacker scored inside three minutes and doubled the advantage 14 minutes later.



Kotoko returned from the break determined to stage a comeback. They managed to halve the deficit two minutes into the half courtesy of George Mfegue.



The Porcupine Warriors committed more men forward in search of the equaliser and they got punished as Ibrahim completed his hat-trick in the 68th minute.



Mfegue scored again to give Kotoko hope and set up a nerve-wracking ending to the game.