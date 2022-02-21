Kotoko keeper’s trainer blasts Hearts of Oak boss Samuel Boadu

Sports News of Monday, 21 February 2022

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper’s trainer, Najahu Issah states he doubts Samuel Boadu’s professionalism after the Hearts of Oak coach’s dig at the Porcupine Warriors after Sunday’s Super Clash.



The first meeting of the season between the two giants produced no goal with both sides ending the first round of the Ghana Premier League with a point and clean sheet.



Boadu after the game mocked Kotoko’s performance, saying the Porcupine Warriors wouldn’t have scored even if they used the Hearts’ junior team.



“This was not one of our best games, our best game of the first round was against Legon Cities, if we had used our junior team (Auroras) against them today, Kotoko can still not score us,” Boadu told reporters.



Kotoko has not taken Boadu’s words lightly, with a member of their technical team, Issah criticising the former Medeama coach for being disrespectful.



“I doubt his professionalism, every professional will respect your opponents and you don’t speak sh*t about them, we are still on top Krobea. Fabulous, we move,” Issah wrote on Twitter.





Following the result, Hearts remain 12 points behind Kotoko who are seven points clear at the top after the first round.The second round starts next weekend with Kotoko welcoming Dreams to Kumasi while Hearts of Oak play Legon Cities.