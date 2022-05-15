Kotoko is not ready to play in Africa for 4 Years - Nana Kwame Dankwah

Sports News of Sunday, 15 May 2022

Source: hotfmghana.com

Former Asante Kotoko management member, Nana Kwame Dankwah has advised the club from participating in the CAF Inter-Club competitions for the next four years.



Asante Kotoko is currently leading the 2021/22 Ghana Premier league with 56 points.



Looking at the team's current form, and the points they've amassed so far, winning the league is extremely imminent.



And Per CAF's rules, Kotoko would then qualify to play in the CAF Champions League when they win the Ghanaian League.



Speaking as a panelist on Hot Focal Sports show hosted by award-winning radio show host, Stonchist D'Blakk Soulja, Nana Kwame Dankwah stated that Asante Kotoko is not ready for Africa.



"I will seriously advise the management of Kotoko not to go to Africa for the next 4 years. The team likes infrastructure and looking at the financial situation of the team, I don't think it's prudent for the team to go".



Nana Kwame stressed that one of his major reasons is that the team lacks quality players to compete with the likes of Zamalek, Raja Casablanca, Al Ahly, and the other big teams in Africa.



"Stonchist, it's true I am a Kotoko fan and ardent member but I am speaking as a journalist and an analyst, the team lacks quality players to compete with the giants in Africa like Zamalek, Al Ahly".He told the host Stonchist.