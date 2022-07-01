'Kotoko is among top three teams in Africa' - KMA boss Samuel Pyne

Sports News of Friday, 1 July 2022

The Chief Executive of Kumasi Metropolitan Hon. Samuel Pyne says Kumasi-based Asante Kotoko SC is among the top three teams in Africa.



The KMA boss congratulated the Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko Nana Yaw Amponsah and the entire team for winning the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League title to end their eight year wait.



Nonetheless, the KMA boss urged the club make better recruitment to enable them excel in the CAF Champions League competition this time around.



According to him, the Porcupine Warriors is one of the top clubs on the African continent, hence can’t afford to fail again in their African campaign after easily dispatching teams in the Ghana Premier League.



“Asante Kotoko is one of the top three teams in Africa, the name Porcupine Warriors alone is scary to other teams. The playing body should leverage on that name to go and fight a good fight for the club in Africa,’’ Sam Payne told Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.



‘’We haven’t seen an African title for so many years as Otumfour Osei Tutu II noted recently so we want the team to make an impact in Africa to make Asanteman and Ghanaians proud.” He added.