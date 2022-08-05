Kotoko inquire about re-signing Umar Bashiru from Karela

Sports News of Friday, 5 August 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko have asked about the availability of talented Karela United midfielder Umar Bashiru.



The former Kotoko midfielder was a delight to watch last season as he starred for Karela United after relaunching his career there.



Asante Kotoko is intent on building their depleted midfield with the departure of Fabio Gama on a free transfer and also the sale of deputy skipper Mudasiru Salifu.



Richmond Lamptey has also been handed a 30-month ban from football for now making the club light in the middle.



Umar Bashiru was impressive for Karela last season as he scored 13 goals and also provided 2 assists in the league.



Kotoko has officially written to express interest in acquiring the services of Umar Bashiru and Augustine Randolph from Karela.



Umar Bashiru's form has earned him a place in the Black Galaxies set-up as he set up the winner in the second leg clash against Benin.



He joined Kotoko in 2018 from WAFA but failed to impress before joining Karela United in 2020.