Kotoko initiate talks to sign forward Diawisie Taylor from Karela Utd

Sports News of Friday, 27 August 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Ghana Premier League record winners Asante Kotoko have began talks to sign striker Diawisie Taylor from Karela United, according to latest reports by Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.



Taylor, 21, is ready to quit Aiyinase-based club after spending almost four seasons at the club.



Oyerepa FM are reporting that officials at Kotoko have already initiated talks with both the striker and Karela United who are also open to receiving offers for the forward.



Karela United are expected to quote a figure around GHS200,000 for the services of the striker.



Taylor netted 18 times in 31 appearances for Karela United in the Ghana Premier League which won him the top-scorer award in the league.



