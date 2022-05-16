Kotoko in a dilemma over Richmond's Lamptey's ban

Sports News of Monday, 16 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A decision from an offense Richmond Lamptey committed at his previous club has put both the player and his current club, Asante Kotoko in a tight corner.



Kotoko are in dilemma following the Ghana Football Association's decision to ban Lamptey for 30 months after he was found guilty in the a match-fixing scheme between Ashanti Gold and Inter Allies.



The young midfielder joined the Porcupines at the start of the 2021/2022 GPL season, signing a three-year deal.



After just seven months into his three years contract, the player has been banned for 900 days for a crime he committed while at his previous club, Inter Allies.



The 2 years and 6 months ban will be effective in the 2022/2023 season, meaning the player will then play the reminder of his Kotoko contract from the comfort of his sofa.



Should Kotoko terminate his contract? Should they help the play appeal for a reduction of the duration? Should he be paid within the period that he will not be active?



Apparently, these questions leave the player's future at the club hanging as the club is yet to do any.



Did Kotoko know before signing Richmond Lamptey?



During the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season, Ashanti Gold annihilated relegated Inter Allies 7-0 at the Len Clay Sports in Obuasi on July 17, 2021.



A video of the goals went viral and among the 7 goals were two deliberate own goals scored by Allies defender, Hasmin Musah. The goals sparked claims that the two teams played a match of convenience.



On September 17, 2021, the GFA released another statement, stating that both teams have been charged.



All players involved in the game were interrogated including Richmond Lamptey, who was called to tell his side of the story.



Lamptey who was under investigation then signed for Kotoko. Did Kotoko do due diligence on the player's involvement in the case before the transfer? Did Kotoko include a clause in the contract regarding a future ban?



Why Lamptey was banned in relation to the match-fixing scandal



Lamptey who was then an Inter Allies player was told by Ashanti Gold player, Seth Osei that the said fixture would end 5-1, which propelled the former to bet on the game.



The match ended 7-0 after Allies defender, Hashmin Musah two scored two deliberate own goals to ruin the arranged scoreline.



In a release by the GFA on May 16, 2022, the FA detailed after a thorough investigation of the incident how it all transpired in the dressing room between Seth Osei and Lamptey.



Parts of the GFA statement reads : "Paragraphs 18 and 19 of the witness statement stated that in the course of its internal investigation, the name of Seth Osei a player of Ashantigold was mentioned as the one who approached Richmond Lamptey (Inter Allies player) to find out whether the management of Inter Allies had informed the playing body of an arranged match of convenience with a scoreline of 5 –1.



"Gokel a player of Inter Allies indicated that Mohammed Zakari (player No. 10 of Inter Allies FC told him that "they have placed the match on bet". Hashmin then said that Mohammed Zakari told him he saw Richmond Lamptey and Inter Allies player giving a white paper to Nii and heard him say the match will end with that correct score of 5-1 so he should call the number on the sheet of paper for the person to stake the bet for him.



"According to Prosecution, Richmond Lamptey stated during the interrogation that Seth Osei of Ashanti gold SC called him at the entrance of their dressing room and asked him that 'haven't your elders spoken to you'."