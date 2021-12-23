Kotoko hopeful to renew Fabio Gama’s contract

Sports News of Thursday, 23 December 2021

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko are confident of securing a contract extension deal with Brazilian midfielder Fabio Gama, according to Jonathan Asiedu.



The 29-year-old’s contract with the 23-time Ghanaian champions runs out at the end of the season.



Gama, a former Brazil U20 midfielder, signed for Kotoko in October 2020 on a two-year deal.



Asante Kotoko head of Communications David Obeng Nyarko believes they will get Fabio Gama to commit himself to a fresh deal.



“We will engage Fabio Gama on the contract renewal and we are hopeful to get him to commit to a new deal,” he told Jonathan Asiedu on Asempa FM’s SportsNite show.



Since joining Kotoko, Gama has scored 5 goals in 35 appearances for Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League.