Kotoko goalkeeper praises attitude of teammates in Bechem Utd stalemate

Sports News of Thursday, 10 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Danlad Ibrahim has praised the attitude of his teammates from the clash against Bechem United.



The Porcupine Warriors on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, faced off with the Hunters in a matchday 19 encounter of the ongoing 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.



Despite the top performance of both teams, neither side could get on the scoresheet as the game ended in a goalless stalemate.



Taking to his social media page to comment on the game, Danlad Ibrahim rallied his teammates to continue working to improve.



He further lauded the attitude of his teammates on the matchday.



“Performance we can improve but Great attitude yesterday and the support was Incredible especially,” Danlad Ibrahim shared in a post on his Twitter page.



