Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim wishes Razak Abalora well at FC Sheriff Tiraspol

Soccer News of Friday, 21 January 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Danlad Ibrahim, has taken to social media to congratulate his former teammate, Razak Abalora, on his move to Moldovan giants, FC Sheriff Tiraspol.



The Moldovan champions officially announced the signing of Ghana goalkeeper Razak Abalora on a three-year contract from Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko SC.



He becomes the fourth Ghanaian on the club's roster, joining midfielder Edmund Addo who was in Cameroon with the Black Stars for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



And then forward Abdul Basit Khalid who has contributed to 10 goals (scoring 7 and assisting 3) this season and defender Patrick Kpozo.



The former WAFA SC and Azam FC shot-stopper has been integral to Kotoko since he joined them in October 2020 on a free transfer.



Abalora made 27 appearances in the Red shirt last season where he kept 13 clean sheets and conceded 18 goals in the process.



He played 9 matches in the Ghana Premier League this campaign and has managed to keep 5 clean sheets and conceded 6 goals.



In a post sighted by Footballghana.com, the Ghana U-20 goalkeeper said, “Wishing you the best of luck @RAbalora, I’m so lucky playing with you. One love, Go make us Proud as you always do”.



The highly-rated goalkeeper has four caps for the Black Stars since making his debut on 12 October 2020 in a 5-1 win against Qatar in an international friendly.