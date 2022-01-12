Kotoko goalie Razak Abalora on the verge of joining Sheriff Tiraspol - Report

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko SC goalkeeper, Razak Abalora is reportedly closing in on a transfer to Moldavian side Sheriff Tiraspol.



Report by myfabolousonline claims that the Moldavan giants have shown interest in the Black Stars goalie, hoping to land the shot-stopper in winter transfer window which will close on January 31.



Abalora has kept the most clean sheets in the Ghana Premier League (GPL) thus far but has not appeared in the last three games for Kotoko.



The former Azam gloves man is expected to complete the new deal in the coming as reported by the reliable Kotoko dedicated website.



Abalora would become the fourth Ghanaian to join the Moldovan first-tier side after Edmond Addo, Patrick Kpozo, and Abdul Basit Khalid who are all currently with the team.



Tiraspol will be playing the Europa League round 32 after finishing third place in their Champions League group.