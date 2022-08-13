Kotoko free to register Richmond Lamptey for next season after latest ruling from CAS

Sports News of Saturday, 13 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian giant, Asante Kotoko have been handed a major squad boost following a decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).



In the last few weeks, there have been fears that the Porcupine Warriors club will lose the services of midfielder Richmond Lamptey for the next 30 days.



This is because in May, the midfielder was slapped with a 30-month ban by the Ghana Football Association Disciplinary Committee over his involvement in the alleged fixed match between Inter Allies FC and Ashanti Gold SC in 2021.



Thanks to the efforts of the lawyers of Asante Kotoko, they have secured a Stay of Execution order.



The order secured from CAS means that Richmond Lamptey’s ban has been suspended temporarily.



The player is hence free for registration by Asante Kotoko for the 2022/23 football season.



“This afternoon, the club through our lawyer Nilo Effori have secured a ruling from CAS granting Richmond Lamptey provisional measures (Stay of Execution) against the decision of the GFA Appeals Committee meaning Lamptey is free to continue his career,” a club statement from Asante Kotoko said on Friday.



