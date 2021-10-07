Kotoko fly out today to Dubai for pre-season

Sports News of Thursday, 7 October 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

Asante Kotoko have confirmed their pre-season tour in Dubai ahead of the 201/22 Ghana football season.



The Porcupine Warriors will leave the shores of the country today for the Middle Eastern country.



The training tour will kick off on October 7th and end on October 22nd and will be streamed live on Kotoko’s digital platform, CEEK.



The pre-season camp will be under the watch of new head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum who replaced Mariano Barreto on a two-year deal.



Ghana’s top-flight league is scheduled to begin on October 29, 2021, with Kotoko traveling to Dawu to face Dreams FC.