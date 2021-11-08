'Kotoko fans were fantastic' - Richmond Lamptey after debut game at Baba Yara stadium

Sports News of Monday, 8 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Richmond Lamptey posted on Twitter that he now believes everything that he heard about the Baba Yara Stadium



• The midfielder played his first game at the Baba Yara Stadium as a Kotoko player against Bechem Unite



• Asante Kotoko are now on top of the GPL with six points after beating the Hunters 2-0



Asante Kotoko midfielder, Richmond Lamptey, has said that he was happy with the reception he saw at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, November 7, 2021, in the Ghana Premier League.



Richmond Lamptey featured for Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium for the first time since joining the record holders of the Ghana Premier League from Division One League Side Inter Allies FC.



Lamptey was in action for Asante Kotoko when they won their second consecutive game in the ongoing season with a 2-0 win over Bechem United at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Reacting to the intimidating atmoshphere that was created by the thousands of Asante Kotoko fans who were present at the stadium for the opponent, Richmond Lamptey said he has now believed everything that he heard about the Baba Yara Stadium.



“Everything I heard about Baba Yara and the fans was nothing but the truth. I felt the love. Great win and good to be back home playing in front of our amazing fans. #HomeComing,” he posted it on his Twitter page.



