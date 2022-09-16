You are here: HomeSports2022 09 16Article 1624568

Sports News of Friday, 16 September 2022

Kotoko fans rave as Mudasiru Salifu plays against Manchester United in Europa League

Mudasiru Salifu [2nd] played the final minutes of the game Mudasiru Salifu [2nd] played the final minutes of the game

Asante Kotoko fans were over the moon when their player, Mudasiru Salifu came on as a substitute for FC Sheriff’s 2-0 defeat to Manchester United in the Europa League on Thursday night.

The cherry on the icing for most fans was the moment the commentator introduced Mudasiru Salifu as a player 'on loan from Asante Kotoko’ .

Mudasiru came on as a substitute minute to play the last nine minutes of the game for the Moldovan club.

Mudasiru who some few months ago was playing in the Ghana Premier League, was rocking shoulders with five times Champions League winner Casimero.

The player made a few touches on the ball before the referee blew the final whistle to end proceedings.

Jadon Sancho opened the scoring account for the Red Devils in the first half with an assist from Christian Eriksen's reverse pass.

Cristiano Ronaldo also scored his first goal of the season from the spot after a tackle from former Inter Allies player, Patrick Kpozo.

Mudasiru Salifu climaxed of the memorable match with a memorable picture with Cristiano Ronaldo, the five-time World best player.

