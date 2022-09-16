Kotoko fans rave as Mudasiru Salifu plays against Manchester United in Europa League

Sports News of Friday, 16 September 2022

Asante Kotoko fans were over the moon when their player, Mudasiru Salifu came on as a substitute for FC Sheriff’s 2-0 defeat to Manchester United in the Europa League on Thursday night.



The cherry on the icing for most fans was the moment the commentator introduced Mudasiru Salifu as a player 'on loan from Asante Kotoko’ .



Mudasiru came on as a substitute minute to play the last nine minutes of the game for the Moldovan club.



Mudasiru who some few months ago was playing in the Ghana Premier League, was rocking shoulders with five times Champions League winner Casimero.



The player made a few touches on the ball before the referee blew the final whistle to end proceedings.



Jadon Sancho opened the scoring account for the Red Devils in the first half with an assist from Christian Eriksen's reverse pass.



Cristiano Ronaldo also scored his first goal of the season from the spot after a tackle from former Inter Allies player, Patrick Kpozo.



Mudasiru Salifu climaxed of the memorable match with a memorable picture with Cristiano Ronaldo, the five-time World best player.



Read some of the comments from fans below





Ma midfiled Dynamo Mudasiru Salifu in a pic with CR7. Wow the most powerful thing about time is it's changes.???????????? pic.twitter.com/6CNH1Jnrpo — paddy boi (@Bridgespaddy) September 16, 2022

Mudasiru salifu has moved from destroying New Town Barcelona midfielders to destroying Casimiro



Wake me up breda???? pic.twitter.com/EzbsoQ9INg — Listowel Mensah (AK-0000317) (@Listo_Mens) September 15, 2022

CR7: You are mudasiru from Asante Kotoko, Ghana right?



MS: Yes ???? — Listowel Mensah (AK-0000317) (@Listo_Mens) September 15, 2022

On loan @AsanteKotoko_SC midfielder Mudasiru Salifu made an appearance against @ManUtd in an Europa League game today!



????Commentator: Mudasiru is on loan from Ghanaian side Asante Kotoko! ????



Nyame ne Hene! ???? pic.twitter.com/FAIrcffttB — RoyalkidMikel kwaku osei (@angelmic5) September 15, 2022

Nice way to meet a Legend of football as Mudasiru Salifu played on the same pitch with Cristiano Ronaldo today. Woow I’m really happy happy for Muda. pic.twitter.com/oXLFFLMYsA — Mohammed Awal Hudu (@AwalMoHudu) September 15, 2022

Salifu Mudasiru took a picture with Cristiano Ronaldo, The things we loved to see. ⚽️???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/LnzrgWtSJQ — Maino Glass & Alluminium Glazing Work ????????‍♂???????????? (@OwusuAnsahEvan7) September 16, 2022

From playing against Berekum Chelsea to playing against Manchester United in a space of 3 months - Mudasiru Salifu keep pushing hard, Asante Kotoko and Asanteman are proud of you!@muda_salifu3 ???? ASANTE KOTOKO! pic.twitter.com/OOBw9yAw22 — BERKO Richard (@BerkoRich) September 15, 2022

From playing at interschool games for KUHIS to meeting Cristiano Ronaldo.



Mudasiru Salifu???????? pic.twitter.com/2dH6aGa4I7 — Samuello ???????????? (@SamuelloGh) September 16, 2022

