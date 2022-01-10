Kotoko fans mob Justice Blay after AshGold win

Sports News of Monday, 10 January 2022

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

Asante Kotoko fans mob Justice Blay After their 3-0 win over Ashanti Gold in matchday 12 of the Ghana Premier League.



Justice Blay was spotted at the Baba Yara after Kotoko's victory over the miners.



The former Medeama Midfielder, who is now a free agent, is on the verge of joining the porcupine warriors.



Blay's contract with the Yellow and Mauves ended on 6th January 2022.

The defensive midfielder has already agreed on personal terms to rejoin giants Asante Kotoko SC when the next transfer window opens.



Blay played for the Porcupine Warriors on a season-long loan from July 2019 to June 2020, where he became fans favourite following an outstanding spell.







