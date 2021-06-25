Kotoko fans don't want Daniel Laryea as referee for Sunday's clash with Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Friday, 25 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko National Circles Council (NCC) Public Relations Officer, Alexander Osei Owusu says they will file protest against Daniel Laryea officiating their Ghana Premier League clash against Hearts of Oak on Sunday.



The respected official has been handed the biggest game of the season, but Kotoko are not comfortable with his appointment and want him removed.



“After assessing series of matches he has officiated involving both Hearts and Kotoko, we are not convinced about his performance”, Alexander told Kumasi based radio, Oyerepa FM.



“He’s always not fair nor balanced, so we will appeal to the GFA to withdraw Referee Daniel Laryea from officiating this game, we want them to change him”, he demanded.



Laryea took charge of the Ashanti derby in Obuasi early this month, with the Porcupine Warriors beating the Miners by a lone goal.



Although Kotoko won, they were displeased with the performance of Laryea. In the first half, Kotoko were denied an indirect freekick and a man advantage after Ashgold goalkeeper Yaw Mensah deliberately handled the ball outside the box.



Both teams are desperate to win Sunday's match as it could determine which team is crowned champion at the end of the season. The two teams are tied on points at the summit.