Kotoko fans are the ones calling for Samuel Boadu to be sacked - Alhaji Akanbi

Sports News of Thursday, 9 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Alhaji Akambi said Samuel Boadu won’t be sacked



Hearts of Oak kicked out of the Confederations Cup



Hearts concede 10 goals in two trips to North Africa



Board Member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Alhaji Akambi has dismissed claims that the club is planning of sacking head coach Samul Boadu after the Phobians abysmal performance in the CAF Inter-Club competition.



Accra Hearts of Oak exited both the CAF Champions and the Confederation Cup after losing 6-2 and 4-2 on aggregate to WAC of Morocco and JS Saroua of Algeria respectively.



Reports went rife after the 4-0 defeat to JS Saroua that Samuel Boadu will be shown the exit door for leading the team that disgraced the Phobian brand on the African continent.



Alhaji Akambi has dismissed those claims as he stated that the Board has never discussed the future of coach Samuel Boadu in the last couple of weeks and has urged their fans to treat those reports with the contempt their deserve.



“For the coach, I can tell you we’ve never discussed him after the defeat to Saoura, people are only making assumptions.”



“Our mind is not even on taking decisions on whether he should stay or leave, our concentration is on the league. We are out of the game but not out of football.”



He also claimed that those calling for the head of coach Samuel Boadu are Asante Kotoko fans.



“Majority of those making these noise are ‘yaanom’(Kotoko fans), serial callers and their sympathizers who have the privilege to sit on the radio but we’ve advised our supporters to be focused.”



“I’m emphasizing that we have never thought of sacking coach Samuel Boadu,” he told Kumasi-based Fox FM in an interview.