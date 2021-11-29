Kotoko fan Sammi Awuku spotted in Hearts of Oak jersey

Sports News of Monday, 29 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kotoko signs GH₵1million deal with NLA



NLA agrees deal with Accra Hearts of Oak



Sammi Awuku declares love for Kotoko



Asante Kotoko fan Sammi Awuku appears to have switched camp to Hearts of Oak as he has been spotted in the Phobia colors.



The National Organizer of the governing of the New Patriotic Party has not hidden his love for the Porcupine Warriors.



In various social media post, Sammi Awuku has professed his love for Asante Kotoko and been spotted at Stadium, cheering on the ‘Fabu’ boys.



But in a tweet published by Hearts of Oak, Sammi Awuku is clad in the Hearts of Oak jersey.



The appearance of Director-General of National Lottery Authority in the Hearts of Oak jersey could also be part of promotional plans for the new deal which was sealed on Monday, November 29, 2021.



The NLA is sealing a GH₵1million sponsorship deal with Accra Hearts of Oak barely a week after agreeing similar deal with Asante Kotoko.



The deal will see both clubs promote activities of the national gaming body and advertise their products on their shirts.



